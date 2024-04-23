bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on Premier League and NBA Playoffs

The pick of the action today is a huge London derby in the Premier League featuring leaders Arsenal. There are also three games from the NBA Playoffs, as the first round series hit their second games.

There is a huge game from the Premier League, where leaders Arsenal take on in-form Chelsea in a London derby.

Arsenal are tied on points with Liverpool, but are top of the league on goal difference. However, they also face a threat from Manchester City, who are a point behind with a game in hand. With neither rival in action today, Arsenal need to win to keep the pressure up.

Chelsea struggled earlier this season, however they have since found their form and steadily moved up the table. With a game in hand on the teams above them, the Blues will travel to the Emirates Stadium knowing a win will move them into the fight for a Europa League spot.

Arsenal are still strong favorites at -195, though, with Chelsea surprisingly long outsiders at +470.

There are also three NBA Playoff games taking place tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are -3 favorites to go 2-0 over the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are -2.5 point picks to square the series against the LA Clippers.

The final game has the Milwaukee Bucks as -2 favorites over the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks won the opening game despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo through injury, and will look to repeat the feat tonight.

