Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Madrid to take first-leg lead

Our football betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg.

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both saw off Premier League rivals to make it to the last four of this season's Champions League.

Bayern were quarter-final victors over Arsenal while Real eliminated reigning European champions Manchester City on penalties at the Etihad Stadium, setting up a seismic semi-final showdown between the pair.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win @ +210 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Antonio Rudiger - Over 0.5 fouls committed and Over 0.5 tackles @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ancelotti to mastermind another European success

After beating holders Manchester City in the quarters, Real Madrid are now the favourites to become kings of Europe for a 15th time.

And with Carlo Ancelotti masterminding their bid, Real possess a manager who knows how to get the job done on the grandest stage of all.

Tuesday's clash is one between two titans of European football, with Real and Bayern reaching the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition on more occasions than any other side.

However, this season has not been a success for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern, who have relinquished their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen and were also knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the second round.

Bayern have kept only two clean sheets in their previous nine games in all competitions and they look vulnerable against a Madrid outfit unbeaten in their last ten Champions League outings.

Ancelotti's side recently won their latest El Clasico battle against Barcelona, proving they can handle the big occasion, and they look good value to take a small advantage back to Spain.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to win @ +210 with bet365

Expect a tense affair in Munich

Real Madrid rode their luck at times during their quarter-final win over Manchester City but they again pulled off another European success and, just as they did to the Premier League champions, they could frustrate Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti's side are currently doing just enough to keep grinding out victories, with each of their last three wins coming by a single goal.

Real Madrid will sit back and try to hit Bayern on the counter, a tactic the Bavarians themselves employed to great effect in the quarter-finals when they allowed Arsenal plenty of the ball before punishing them late on.

Neither manager will want to give anything away in the first leg so backing under 2.5 goals, which has obliged in four of Bayern's last six in the Champions League and three of Real Madrid's previous five in the competition, looks a sound strategy.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +120 with bet365

Rudiger to leave his mark

The battle between Harry Kane and Antonio Rudiger could be one of the highlights of Tuesday's first leg.

Kane has been fouled 20 times in 10 Champions League games this season, 13 of which have come in his last three appearances.

Real centre-back Rudiger rarely shirks a physical battle and he will want to make his presence felt with a couple of strong tackles on the Bayern's leading marksman.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Antonio Rudiger - Over 0.5 fouls committed and Over 0.5 tackles @ +105 with bet365