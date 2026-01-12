VIDEO: Man Utd legend rolls back the years with trademark acrobatic celebration after stunning goal in Baller League appearance

Nani is now 39 years of age and retired from competitive football in December 2024. He has, however, kept himself in shape and showcased as much when being invited to take part in Baller League.

Representing the ‘Legends’ team at that competition, Nani was presented with the challenge of scoring in a one-on-one battle. He made no mistake when calmly whipping the ball into the top corner. He then proceeded to pull out his memorable somersault celebration.

Nani is not the first famous face to grace Baller League, and will not be the last. Several household names currently fill coaching posts - including fellow Premier League legends Ian Wright and John Terry. Como Women star Alisha Lehmann has teamed up with Love Island host - and partner of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias - Maya Jama to work with MVPs United.