Livid Antonio Conte screams in fourth official's face after being sent off at Inter but two-goal Scott McTominay steals a point for Napoli in Serie A thriller

Inter took the lead in the ninth minute of the game, with Federico Dimarco driving home from a difficult angle, but McTominay equalised shortly before the half-hour mark with a close range finish. The biggest flashpoint came when the contest entered the final 20 minutes, as Amir Rrahmani conceded a penalty after a nasty-looking challenge on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Conte was incensed by the decision to award the penalty after a VAR review, smashing a stray ball upfield, and the referee showed no hesitation in sending the Italian coach off. The situation escalated from there, though, as Conte squared up to the fourth official and shouted angrily in his face, before being forcibly removed from the touchline area.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored from the spot to restore Inter's lead, but McTominay had the final say, volleying low into the net after meeting a cut-back from Noa Lang.