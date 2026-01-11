Getty Images Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son Maximilian in talks to leave AC Milan for ANOTHER of his father's old clubs after making transfer preference clear
Zlatan's son Maximilian in talks to leave Milan
Dutch publication De Telegraaf have reported that four-time Champions League winners Ajax have opened discussions with Milan over the possibility of signing Maximilian Ibrahimovic on loan with an option to buy.
The report claims Maximilian, who currently plays for Milan's U23s, has held talks with a number of Eredivisie teams but his preference would be to pull on the famous white and red jersey of Ajax.
De Telegraaf’s story concludes by saying Ajax are planning to field Maximilian, who plays as a left winger, in their youth academy matches, while also allowing him to train alongside Fred Grim’s first-team squad.
Maximilian, who is currently contracted to Milan until 2027, received his first call-up to Massimiliano Allegri’s senior setup in December’s Italian Super Cup semi-final loss to Napoli, where he was an unused substitute.
Treading similar path to his father
Should Milan and Ajax agree a deal in the winter transfer window, the move would see Maximilian follow in the footsteps of his father Zlatan, who spent three years with the Netherlands’ most successful club between 2001 and 2004.
Zlatan, who is now a senior adviser to Milan after calling time on his glittering professional career in 2023, scored 48 goals in 110 appearances for Ajax, winning four major honours with the club, including two Eredivisie titles.
The 44-year-old then joined Juventus in the summer of 2004 but after netting just 26 times in 96 appearances, the forward swapped Turin for Milan by joining Inter in 2006.
Zlatan enjoyed greater success at Inter, scoring 66 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri and lifting a further five pieces of silverware, including three successive Serie A titles between 2006 and 2009.
Zlatan bounced back from troublesome Barcelona spell at Milan
After an ill-fated spell at Barcelona which saw him famously fall out with then-manager Pep Guardiola, Zlatan then took in his first spell with Milan in 2010, bagging 56 goals in 85 games before joining Paris Saint-Germain just two years later.
Very much in the prime of his career, Zlatan scored an incredible 156 goals in 180 appearances in Paris, winning 12 major honours, including four Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France crowns.
Keen for a new experience in England, Zlatan then reunited with his former Inter boss Jose Mourinho at Man Utd, finding the back of the net on 28 occasions in a 2016-17 campaign which saw the Red Devils win both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.
Zlatan then rounded off his career by spending two seasons with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy between 2018 and 2019, before returning to Milan to score a further 37 goals in a four-year stint with the Rossoneri.
Sweden superstar became Serie A's oldest goalscorer at age 41
Defying age and expectations for so long, having become Serie A’s oldest scorer at the age of 41 after bagging against Udinese in March 2023, Zlatan decided to hang up his boots at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Zlatan also became Sweden’s all-time top goalscorer after netting 62 times in 122 caps between 2001 and 2023. He was recalled to the national team in 2021 - five years after announcing his retirement from international football - before once again ending his association two years later.
While it remains to be seen whether Zlatan’s son Maximilian will make the switch from Milan to Ajax, both clubs will be hoping to maintain their fine form across the January period.
Milan, who have lost just once in Serie A this season, return to action when they travel to Cesc Fabregas’ Como next Thursday, while Ajax will make the trip to AZ Alkmaar in the last 16 of the Dutch Cup a day earlier.
