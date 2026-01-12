Getty
Unstoppable Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane matches Bundesliga record that stood for 60 years as England captain extends remarkable goal run in Germany
Kane's record for Bayern: Goal return as trophy curse lifted
Kane severed career-long ties with boyhood club Tottenham when bidding farewell to the Premier League in 2023. He left north London as Spurs' all-time leading scorer, having found the target for them on 280 occasions.
There was never any doubt that he would settle quickly at the Allianz Arena, but his exploits have come as a pleasant surprise to many. His debut season in Bavaria delivered 44 goals across all competitions, while he posted 41 efforts last season.
The 2024-25 campaign saw Kane lift his fabled trophy curse, with the Bundesliga title being secured. He has since gone on to win the Super Cup and has his sights set on domestic, continental and international honours with club and country in 2026.
The 32-year-old frontman has opposition defences running scared heading into the business end of another Champions League campaign and with another World Cup finals fast approaching.
The Bundesliga record that prolific Kane has matched
Kane crashed a spectacular strike in off the underside of the crossbar against Wolfsburg, as Bayern hit eight and preserved their unbeaten record in the German top-flight this season. Their fearsome No.9 has 31 goals in all competitions.
He has reached 20 in the league, having registered 36 in 2023-24 and 26 last term - landing back-to-back Golden Boots along the way. He has become the first man since Timo Konietzka close to 60 years ago to pass the 20-goal mark in each of his first three seasons in the Bundesliga.
Kane said of Bayern’s latest performance, which saw them swat aside domestic foes with the minimum of fuss: “It was great, I thought in moments we controlled it really well. We were disappointed to concede but we recovered well and started controlling the momentum. In the second-half we came out with more energy and intensity. We were ruthless in our attacks to score as many goals as we did and extend our lead to 11 points was important.”
Transfer talk: Release clauses in Bayern contract
While Kane is in red-hot form, questions continue to be asked of his long-term future in Bavaria. It has been revealed that clauses exist in his contract that can be triggered in each passing transfer window.
It is claimed that he is available for £57 million ($77m) in 2026, although no deal is expected to be done in the January window. A return to England has been mooted, allowing Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal record to be chased down.
La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been credited with interest, as it is claimed that Kane could once again follow in the footsteps of Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski by heading to Camp Nou.
He is only tied to a deal in Munich through to the summer of 2027. Bayern are, however, adamant that their talismanic forward is happy in his current surroundings - with Kane having stated as much on a regular basis.
They are not ruling out an extended stay for the England international, with talks set to take place once everybody is ready to get around the negotiating table. Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has said: "He feels incredibly comfortable with us, we love him, he feels at home in Munich – so what's the problem?”
Record breaker: Kane happy at the Allianz Arena for now
There are more records for Kane to chase down in Germany, while competing for the most prestigious of prizes. He is being billed as a potential Ballon d’Or contender, with there seemingly no need for him to consider a change of scenery while performing at the peak of his powers.
Transfer talk will, however, continue to rage for as long as Kane’s current deal runs down - with Bayern aware that they cannot afford to let a prized asset enter the final 12 months of his contract and head towards potential free agency.
