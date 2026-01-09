Liverpool would have been a better fit for Antoine Semenyo than Man City: GOAL's transfer grades for the 2026 January window

For Bournemouth: The end of whatever slim chance the Cherries had of qualifying for Europe. Bournemouth made a brilliant start to the season - thanks in no small part to Semenyo's sensational form - but a run of 11 games without a win saw them plummet down the table. Also, if it hadn't been for Semenyo, that rotten run wouldn't have come to an end against Tottenham on Wednesday. So, there's now little chance of Andoni Iraola's side propelling themselves back into contention for a top-six finish, or even enjoying a good cup run, without their best player - particularly as the most obvious replacement, Brennan Johnson, decided to join Crystal Palace. Of course, looking at this deal from a purely financial perspective, one cannot help but once again laud Bournemouth's business model. Admittedly, it would have been nice if the buy-out clause had been a bit more reflective of Semenyo's true market value, but the club has nonetheless generated enormous profit on another player signed for pittance (£10m to be precise). Still, losing Semenyo midway through the season is a bitter blow for Iraola, who will now be looking nervously down at the teams below Bournemouth rather than those above them. Grade: B

For City: A very satisfying signing, given that almost every other member of the Premier League's 'Big Six' had an interest in Semenyo. Some have questioned precisely where the 25-year-old will slot into Pep Guardiola's side, with Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku among those vying for starting spots. But while the Catalan coach has an abundance of attacking options, he doesn't have another winger blessed with the same mix of pace, skill and, most importantly of all, physicality as Semenyo. The Ghanaian's arrival is also likely to result in the departure of Oscar Bobb, and probably Savinho during the summer. Even if City don't recoup any money in outgoings, though, Semenyo could still end up proving a bargain buy, as a versatile and proven Premier League performer with his best years ahead of him. Grade: A

For Semenyo: A fully deserved step up in class. Semenyo suffered a succession of setbacks during his teenage years, but always believed himself capable of making it to the top, and now he's got there thanks to his natural talent and wonderful work-rate. Indeed, the mere fact that he left Bournemouth with the best wishes of everyone at the club says everything you need to know about the man. There's clearly a chance that he could win a major trophy inside his first six months at the Etihad (even if we suspect the Premier League title is already gone!), but we're not 100 percent convinced that this is the right move for Semenyo. For starters, Liverpool looked like a better fit for the obvious long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, but the real concern lies in the uncertainty surrounding City. There's mounting speculation that Guardiola - undoubtedly a major factor in Semenyo's decision - will step down as manager before his contract expires in 2027, while there's also a chance that the club will be severely sanctioned for an alleged 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. So, while Semenyo unquestionably has the talent to shine at City, this is far from a risk-free move. Grade: B+