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Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League Overview

England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Ivan Toney charged with assault following London nightclub incident

England international Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged altercation at a Soho nightclub. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli striker was charged by police last Thursday after an incident at 100 Wardour Street in December, and he is now scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

I. ToneyAl Ahli
Hansi Flick

Barcelona demand €40m for midfield star as Al-Hilal circle

Marc Casado's future at Barcelona remains entirely unresolved following a rejected bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in July. Although the 22-year-old midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the club, a significant disagreement over his valuation has left the proposed transfer at a complete standstill.

TransfersBarcelona
Al Ahli v FC Machida Zelvia: AFC Champions Elite Final

Newcastle confirm Jaissle as their new boss

Newcastle United have officially confirmed the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following a successful stint at Al-Ahli. The German manager has already joined the squad in Spain and expressed his huge excitement about the long-term vision of the club, despite taking over just a fortnight before the season begins and facing several major player exits.

M. JaissleE. Howe
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Everton star's dad breaks silence on summer Al-Hilal move claims

The father of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has firmly denied claims that the Senegal international has agreed to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. Despite intense interest and lucrative wage offers from the Middle East, his father insists the 26-year-old remains fully focused on his European career and international ambitions.

TransfersEverton
Arne Slot

Arne Slot in line to succeed Howe's Newcastle replacement

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli as Matthias Jaissle prepares to take over at Newcastle United. The Dutchman has been out of work since leaving Anfield in May, but the Middle Eastern giants are now considering him alongside Vitor Pereira to succeed the Newcastle-bound German manager.

A. SlotE. Howe
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Saudi Pro League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 12 August
Abha badge
Abha
ABH
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah badge
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Qadsiah badge
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Thursday 13 August
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Abha crestAbha00000000
2Al Ahli crestAl Ahli00000000
3Al Diriyah crestAl Diriyah00000000
4Al Fateh FC crestAl Fateh FC00000000
5Al Hazem crestAl Hazem00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Al-Hilal are the most successful Saudi Pro League side ever, having won an astonishing 19 league titles. Their first-ever league title came at the end of the 1976-77 campaign. Currently, they are also the defending champions, having gone all the way in the 2023-24 season.

Currently, there are 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League. In the first season ever, which took place in 1976-77, there were just eight teams. The number increased to 10 in the following season. Ahead of the 1981-82, Saudi Premier League and Saudi First Division merged to form one single league for the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualification process. However, from the 1984-85 season, the number teams reverted to 12.

Legendary Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Deayea holds the record for most appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Deayea played for Al-Taee and Al-Hilal and managed 406 appearances inthe league.

Majed Abdullah, also known as the Arabian Pele, is the league's all-time leading topscorer with 189 goals in 194 league games, all of them coming with Al-Nassr in a 21-year span. He is Al-Nassr's record goalscorer, with 259 goals in just 266 games.

Former Syrian midfielder Jehad Al-Hussain has registered the most assists in Saudi Pro League history, setting up 50 goals for his teammates in 208 games.

Former Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to ever feature in Saudi Pro League. El Hadary was 45 years and 81 days old when he featured for Al-Taawoun in April 2018.

Teenage sensation Talal Haji, who plays for Al-Ittihad, is the youngest player to ever play in Saudi Pro League. Haji achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and five days when he came on as a substitute for Romarinho in Al-Ittihad's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in September 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Yassine Bounou, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, and Fabinho are among the most famous players to have played in the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard, Laurent Blanc, and Stefano Pioli are some of Saudi Pro League's most prominent managers in history.

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, which is home to Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh, is the biggest stadium in Saudi Pro League. It has a capacity of 68,752.

Neymar is the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history, costing a whopping £77.6 million when Al-Hilal bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.