'Just fantasy!' - PSG torn apart for Galactico transfer policy that saw them sign Lionel Messi as ex-France World Cup winner suggests they'd have NEVER won Champions League with Kylian Mbappe

Quizzed on whether Mbappe will have any regrets at having swapped the French capital for its Spanish equivalent, 1998 World Cup winner Leboeuf - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Would Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League with him? That is the main question. People think in France, no. Luis Enrique was very clever. Can you believe he got rid of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in order to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain? It says a lot about football.

“Football is not about superstars, it is about chemistry between players. If some don’t do their job, tracking back, you don’t end up winning anything. It happened to Paris Saint-Germain. That was a real shambles. You had three guys up front and eight other guys, but not a team.

“As soon as Mbappe left, and it’s not a coincidence, Luis Enrique was able to put down a tactic to make sure that everybody was working the same way. Suddenly, it took like four months for Paris Saint-Germain to make it work and they became the best team in the world. I don’t think that would have been possible with Mbappe.

“Real Madrid had to face that because in the early 2000s they did the same - getting [David] Beckham, [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo. They had a hard time to win stuff because one superstar is already difficult, but two superstars it becomes impossible and three superstars is just fantasy. When you have Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, it’s really hard. You have to put them on the field and then build the team around them. Football doesn’t work that way, never. Xabi Alonso right now is struggling.”

