VIDEO: Man Utd director Jason Wilcox BOOED by angry fans on arrival at Old Trafford ahead of Brighton FA Cup humbling

The mood at United turned venomous following a chaotic week that began with the sacking of Ruben Amorim and ended with a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Brighton on home soil. With the club languishing in the Premier League and now out of all domestic cup competitions, the patience of the Old Trafford faithful has thoroughly evaporated. That frustration manifested in ugly scenes before a ball had even been kicked on Sunday afternoon.

As captured in footage circulated on social media, Wilcox’s arrival at the directors' entrance was met with immediate hostility. The former Southampton director, who was brought in as a key part of the INEOS revolution, appeared stone-faced as he made his way into the stadium, ignoring the jeers and shouts of "get out of our club" directed at him by a cluster of supporters waiting near the Munich Tunnel.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team were initially welcomed as saviours from the Glazer regime, the disastrous results have rapidly soured relations. Wilcox, alongside chief executive Omar Berrada, has found himself in the firing line, with fans questioning the recruitment strategy and the alleged interference that led to Amorim’s departure.