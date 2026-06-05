World Cup player value tracker: England's Elliot Anderson to smash the £100m barrier as priceless Lamine Yamal takes top spot

Rewind three years and Deniz Undav was at something of a career crossroads. The forward was scratching around for minutes at Brighton, playing second fiddle to the likes of Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck. A drastic change was clearly needed. That came in the form of an initial loan move to VfB Stuttgart - a deal that was eventually made permanent in 2024 - and he hasn't looked back since.

With 19 goals, Undav finished the 2025-26 campaign as the top-scoring German in the Bundesliga, behind only the relentless Harry Kane in the overall standings. He may still need to win over Julian Nagelsmann to earn a starting spot for Germany at the World Cup but, with four goals in just seven caps, there's every chance he does get the nod. Perform well in North America and his value will inevitably go up exponentially. Kudos to Stuttgart for getting a new contract signed and sorted before the tournament kicks off.

Current player value: £30m