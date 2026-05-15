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Revealed: Surprising ‘twist’ Arsenal have in store for Julian Alvarez as Premier League leaders plot transfer raid for Atletico Madrid’s ex-Man City forward
Arsenal plotting Alvarez move with tactical twist
According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal are pushing to sign Alvarez from Atletico, with preliminary talks already held with the player’s representatives. The Gunners are exploring a deal that could bring the former Manchester City forward back to England. However, Arteta does not view Alvarez as a traditional centre-forward. Instead, the Arsenal manager is planning to deploy the Argentine on the left side of the attack rather than through the middle. The tactical shift is designed to address concerns over Arsenal’s current options on the left flank. Alvarez’s versatility makes him an attractive solution as the club evaluates changes in its attacking line.
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Arteta values Alvarez’s versatility
Arteta is known to admire Alvarez’s tactical flexibility and his ability to operate in multiple attacking roles. That versatility is believed to be central to Arsenal’s thinking as they shape their long-term attacking structure. The manager values players capable of adapting within his system and has praised Alvarez’s capacity to “fit into multiple roles in a team”. That adaptability would allow Arsenal to use him primarily on the wing while still providing cover across the front line when required.
Left-wing uncertainty shaping Arsenal’s plans
Arsenal’s interest in Alvarez is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding their current left-sided attackers. The club are assessing the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as they look to evolve their forward line. Trossard will turn 32 later this year, increasing the urgency to secure a younger long-term option capable of delivering consistent output from the left channel. Reports suggest both Trossard and Martinelli could be made available for sale this summer.
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s central attacking options appear secure. Viktor Gyokeres joined last summer as the club’s main centre-forward and has settled into the role after an initial adjustment period. Kai Havertz also remains a key figure in Arteta’s plans and is currently negotiating a contract extension, further strengthening Arsenal’s options.
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Arsenal weighing major summer investment
Signing Alvarez would require a significant financial commitment. Atletico are expected to demand a fee exceeding €100 million (£87m/$116m) for the Argentina international. The player has reportedly informed the Spanish club that he does not intend to sign a new contract, which could open the door for a summer departure.
Arsenal are aware of interest from rivals including PSG and Barcelona and may look to move early in the window. If completed, the transfer would likely become the second-most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history, behind Declan Rice, and underline the club’s ambition to strengthen their position at the top of English football.