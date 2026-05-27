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Enzo Fernandez wants out! Chelsea midfielder wants summer transfer and makes Real Madrid contact as Blues' massive asking price revealed
Exploring a summer exit
The Blues vice-captain is no closer to agreeing a contract extension with the London club and will explore his options for the future. The 25-year-old seemingly waved goodbye to fans after his team ended the season with a defeat to Sunderland on Sunday.
Fernandez originally joined the club from Benfica in January 2023 for a staggering €121 million fee. The club desperately want his future resolved quickly to provide stability for new head coach Xabi Alonso. His arrival follows a chaotic campaign that saw Enzo Maresca leave in January, sparking a bizarre managerial carousel involving Callum MacFarlane, Liam Rosenior, and MacFarlane again.
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A proven winner's pedigree
A move for Fernandez would guarantee acquiring a player with an elite winning pedigree. The midfield maestro lifted the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina. At club level, his impressive trophy cabinet includes the 2024-25 Conference League and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. Before his move to England, he was a Portuguese champion with Benfica.
His South American roots are equally decorated, having won the Argentinian championship and Trofeo de Campeones with River Plate, alongside the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana at Defensa y Justicia. Despite this rich history of success, the midfielder remains completely unsettled in London and desires a new challenge elsewhere.
Real Madrid contact made
TalkSPORTclaims Fernandez would welcome a bid from Real Madrid and Javier Pastore, his agent, has already contacted the Spanish giants. During a demanding recent campaign, the Argentine racked up 54 appearances, netting 15 goals and providing seven assists.
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What happens next?
With Real Madrid evaluating their midfield options, it remains to be seen whether they will match the massive £120m valuation. Fernandez will now await developments as the summer transfer window unfolds. If the Spanish side refuse to meet the required fee, the decorated midfielder will have to reintegrate into Alonso's squad as Chelsea prepare for a crucial season without Champions League football.