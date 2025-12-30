2025 AFCON – Uganda vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Nigeria and Uganda will conclude their Africa Cup of Nations group assignments with a match at the Fez Stadium on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles lead Group C with six points, while Uganda are at the bottom, their position determined by an inferior goal difference to Tanzania.

The game against Tunisia tested the Super Eagles' mettle; after taking a three-goal lead, they almost succumbed as the Carthage Eagles fought back before the game ended in a 3-2 victory in favour of the West Africans.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were the Super Eagles' heroes against a hard-fighting Tunisia, who almost rocked their boat with second-half late goals by Monastir Talbi and Ali Al-Abdi.

Although the Nigerians booked their place in the next phase of the tournament, a win will be important for them, as they want to send a clear signal that they are in Morocco not to participate but to compete.

For Uganda, they face what looks like a fifth group-stage exit in eight tournament appearances. Although the second spot looks out of reach for the CECAFA giants, Paul Put's men could advance to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams.

But failure to win will see the East Africans get eliminated from AFCON for a sixth time without registering a victory, having also gone winless in 1962, 1968, 1974, 1976 and 2017.

A victory for Nigeria would see them win all three group stage matches at an AFCON for the first time since 2021.

