+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 17-NGA-TUNAFP
Kiplagat Sang

2025 AFCON – Uganda vs Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Looking for a third straight victory in Morocco, the Super Eagles will face the East Africans, who are yet to win a game. Nigeria, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, have been impressive so far with victories against Tanzania and Tunisia. On the other hand, the Uganda Cranes are looking for their first win after an opening loss to Tunisia, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Nigeria and Uganda will conclude their Africa Cup of Nations group assignments with a match at the Fez Stadium on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles lead Group C with six points, while Uganda are at the bottom, their position determined by an inferior goal difference to Tanzania.

The game against Tunisia tested the Super Eagles' mettle; after taking a three-goal lead, they almost succumbed as the Carthage Eagles fought back before the game ended in a 3-2 victory in favour of the West Africans.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were the Super Eagles' heroes against a hard-fighting Tunisia, who almost rocked their boat with second-half late goals by Monastir Talbi and Ali Al-Abdi.

Although the Nigerians booked their place in the next phase of the tournament, a win will be important for them, as they want to send a clear signal that they are in Morocco not to participate but to compete.

For Uganda, they face what looks like a fifth group-stage exit in eight tournament appearances. Although the second spot looks out of reach for the CECAFA giants, Paul Put's men could advance to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams.

But failure to win will see the East Africans get eliminated from AFCON for a sixth time without registering a victory, having also gone winless in 1962, 1968, 1974, 1976 and 2017.

A victory for Nigeria would see them win all three group stage matches at an AFCON for the first time since 2021.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Uganda and Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

AFCON Betting Odds 2025: Top Teams, Tips & Predictions

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 18-UGA-TZAAFP

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Uganda vs Nigeria

    Date:

    		30 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		18h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Fez Stadium
    • Advertisement
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 17-NGA-TUNAFP

    How to watch Uganda vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 18-UGA-TZAAFP

    Uganda team news & squads

    Although Put does not have injury concerns yet, the experienced tactician could tweak his squad once again. Against Tanzania, he deployed the experienced Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

    Given his experience, the multiple Premier Soccer League custodians might be retained as Jamal Salim is rested again.

    Uganda possible XI: Onyango; Kayondo, Sibbick, Obita; Semakula, Byaruhanga, Mutyaba, Alhassan, Okello, Mato, Ssemugabi

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • CONFERANCE-MATCH17-NIG-TUNAFP

    Nigeria team news & squads

    Given that this is not a very crucial match for the former AFCON champions, head coach Eric Chelle might massively tinker with his squad.

    Against Tunisia, the tactician made two changes: Bruno Onyemaehi replaced Zaidu Sanusi at left-back, and Frank Onyeka was preferred to Samuel Chukwueze in midfield.

    Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Onyemaechi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Lookman, Osimhen, Adams

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 17-NGA-TUNAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Tuesday game will be the second time Nigeria and Uganda are meeting at AFCON finals. Their only previous AFCON meeting came in the semi-finals of the 1978 tournament, when Uganda claimed a 2-1 victory.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    20 November, 2018 Nigeria 0-0 UgandaInternational friendly
    25 March, 2015Nigeria 1-0 UgandaInternational friendly

  • Mo Salah & Omar Marmoush, Egypt, Lyle Foster & Oswin Appollis, South Africa 16-9GOAL GFX

    Useful links

Africa Cup of Nations
Uganda crest
Uganda
UGA
Nigeria crest
Nigeria
NGA
Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria crest
Nigeria
NGA
team-logo
TBD
TBD
0