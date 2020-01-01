What is Peter Crouch's net worth and how much does the former England star earn?

The gangly ex-Liverpool and Tottenham striker's playing days are now behind him, but he is still an active member of the football world

Former , and forward Peter Crouch - also known as "Crouchy" - may be more known for his iconic "robot dance" during the 2006 World Cup and his extraordinary height than his goal-scoring prowess, but he was a beloved footballer all the same in his own right.

The lanky ex-striker had successful stints at a handful of English clubs before finally hanging up his boots in 2019 at , amassing 599 Premier League appearances and netting 145 goals.

Crouch has earned a reputation for his affable personality, dry humour and humble exterior, along with his astute self-awareness compared to his other former England star names.

More teams

With his playing days now over, Goal takes a look at his net worth, his endorsement deals and more.

What is Peter Crouch's net worth?

Crouch's total career earnings are roughly $35 million (£27m) according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was estimated to be on an annual salary of £3.6m during his time at Tottenham.

Following his retirement, Crouch has been a regular pundit on the likes of Amazon Prime, BBC and BT Sport, offering match analysis and insight.

His current salary at his punditry jobs, including his Amazon Prime stint, is unknown, though it is expected to below the likes of Ian Wright at the BBC.

What sponsorship deals does Peter Crouch have?

Despite his sense of humour and down-to-earth personality, Crouch was never the most marketable footballer in terms of commercial deals as, say, other, more obvious stars.

I see plenty of tall fellas have dressed as me for Halloween.

A fantastic compliment and an incredible insult at the same time 👍🏻

Enjoy — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 31, 2019

He did enjoy a lucrative partnership with sportswear brand Puma during his playing days, however.

He also took part in McDonalds' 'Reindeer Ready' Christmas campaign, endorsing the brand on his Twitter account.

How many social media followers does Peter Crouch have?

Crouch does not have an official Instagram account, but he is active on Twitter – sharing memories of his footballing days, giving updates on life following retirement and, occasionally, making a joke or several.

He has over 787,000 followers on his Twitter account at the time of writing, nowhere near the 17.2 million followers that former team-mate Wayne Rooney boasts or the 10.7m of Rio Ferdinand.

The former England international constantly makes self-deprecating jokes about himself, mainly to do with his tall frame or that he was not as famous his other Three Lions colleagues.

He is married to model Abbey Clancey, whom he met while playing for Liverpool and married in June 2011. They have four children together - two daughters and two sons - with his youngest child, Jack, born in June 2019.

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

Crouch is also an avid music lover, particularly of the rock genre.

He is a massive fan of the Leicester-based rock band Kasabian, and was even spotted crowd-surfing at a show at London's O2 Academy Brixton in December 2014.

He frequently posts about musicians and bands he is a fan of on his Twitter, most recently throwing support behind the likes of Tom Grennan and Sam Fender.

Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020

For this summer's European Championships, Crouch will be part of a BBC One comedy entertainment series titled "Crouch's Euro Fest 2020".

Each episode will consist of Crouch, joined by various hosts and celebrity guests, as they discuss each night's standout game – accompanied with a live band, games, irreverent humour and more.

Crouch said of his new venture: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with the BBC and can’t quite believe this is happening.

"All I did was dance like a robot 13 years ago and now I’ve got my own actual TV show! I can’t wait for and for football fever to grip the nation!”

🤖 “All I did was dance like a robot 13 years ago and now I’ve got my own actual TV show!” 🤖@PeterCrouch's new show is coming to @BBCOne for #Euro2020. pic.twitter.com/Mct6fRfFRf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2019

What charity work does Peter Crouch do?

Crouch has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives, such as Comic Relief and work with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

In 2017, he took part in a charity game for boyhood club Queens Park to raise funds for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster that took place in west London.

The forward grew up five miles from the scene of the disaster, saying at the time about Game4Grenfell: "It really hit home, growing up so close. Mum drove past the next day and called me, she just could not believe it. You feel helpless, you want to do something.

"I was told about some dark things, firemen being so close but not being able to save people. The loss of life, the effect on families and the emergency services who responded, it’s devastating."

Article continues below

He continued: "Football has the power to help. We’ve got two legends as captains, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer. I can play because it’s during the international break — and I’m a washed-up international now.

"Going back to as well, where it all began, will be special, so this means a lot to me."