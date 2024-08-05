Breaking NewsSee allSee All Breaking News
Martial wanted by TWO Champions League clubs after Man Utd exit
Maresca calls for PL rule change as Gallagher nears Chelsea exit
Man Utd fans tell club to sign €50m Ugarte alternative
Braithwaite looking to BUY former club weeks after leaving
🎥 | Henry's epic celebration after Mateta goal vs Egypt
Ronaldo says he's "back where he belongs" with Al-Nassr return
Tuchel for England? FA gives approval for foreign appointment
Man Utd had cutting-edge plan to prevent pre-season injuries
🎥 | Alexander-Arnold teased by Nunez over Real Madrid links
Man Utd issue injury update on Leny Yoro's foot issue
Wrexham duo shortlisted for League Two POTY award
Newcastle closing in on Guehi for huge fee
📽️ | Ronaldo's superb backheel assist in Al-Nassr training
'A little bit of magic' - Rodman vital to U.S. Olympic dream
Man Utd's Rashford & Sancho invest in £17m baby lotions business
Advertisement