Xavier explains why Kisumu All-Stars struggle in KPL

Otenga have found it hard in the top-flight despite enjoying almost an impeccable record in the second tier last season

Former Wazito FC Team Manager Francis Xavier has explained why Kisumu All-Stars are struggling in their maiden Kenyan Premier League ( ) participation.

Kisumu All-Stars finished second in the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) season behind Wazito but have found their journey in the top-flight very hard as they lie 16th on the log with two wins and just eight points after 19 games.

They are, in fact, just two points above bottom-placed Sugar.

More teams

“I think Kisumu All-Stars were ill-prepared for KPL because I followed them in pre-season and I observed they did not beef up their squad with players who could mount a meaningful challenge in the top-flight,” Xavier told Goal.

“This is what is haunting them up to now.”

Xavier went down to exactly pick what has let down Otenga who have conceded 41 goals and scored just eight.

“I don't really think they have had a serious recruitment plan. If you join KPL one must seriously recruit and have experienced and young players because a mixture of both will bring some good performances,” Xavier added.

“Some players will be ready to challenge while others will suffer from stage fright and that is the reality of football.”

The former assistant coach elaborated what a team must always get right in recruitment.

Article continues below

“There are areas teams must always strengthen that is goalkeeping, defence and the midfield and those are areas I think they [Kisumu All-Stars] fumbled when dealing with recruitment,” the tactician concluded.

Kisumu All-Stars will face on February 23 at Afraha Stadium after losing 8-1 to .