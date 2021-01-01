Wilson Silva Fonseca: Gor Mahia announce signing of Brazilian striker

The star, arriving from Fortaleza FC, is the first confirmed new player for the Green Army in the ongoing transfer window

Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca.

Silva - from Fortaleza FC - is the first player to be confirmed during the ongoing transfer window as Gor Mahia are trying to bolster the squad, having made a disappointing start to the Premier League.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil,” Gor Mahia announced on Friday.

He joins Nicholas Kipkirui – who has not been involved much largely due to family issues as he also missed a Caf Champions League tie against CR Belouizdad, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwegu – who scored two consecutive goals against Ulinzi Stars and Tusker, and Tito Okello, who earned a brace against Western Stima recently.

Gor Mahia are likely to face a tough Premier League title defence given that they have lost three games; a 2-1 loss against Tusker, a 4-3 outcome against Kariobangi Sharks and a surprising 1-0 loss to struggling Vihiga United.

In the last three matches, however, they have managed to score nine goals - against Mathare United, Western Stima and Zoo FC.

Silva is not the first Brazilian to sign for the record Premier League winners as Giovani Rodriguez Bissolli was signed in 2013 but failed to live up to expectation generated by his arrival.

Silva’s arrival comes a day after reports indicated midfielder Bernard Ondiek has left the club.

The next five games are expected to offer another big challenge for Gor Mahia. They will play Bandari on January 31 before a Mashemeji Derby clash on February 7 against AFC Leopards, who are looking a more stable side.

They will then shift focus to the Caf Confederation Cup where they are set to face Zambian side Napsa Stars on February 14 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Wazito FC – who have recorded four consecutive wins so far – will be Gor Mahia’s opponents on February 20 before a return leg against Napsa Stars in Lusaka.