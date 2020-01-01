Wazito FC release video analyst Stephen Patrick

The Irish becomes the second-highest official to exit from the KPL side after Stewart Hall’s Monday departure

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have parted ways with Stephen Patrick from Ireland who was hired as the video analyst.

Patrick is the second coach to leave the Kenyan side after head coach Stewart Hall agreed to terminate his contract with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions.

The Irish analyst was hired in January as Wazito aimed at setting a new standard in the KPL even though the results on the pitch were not impressive.

More teams

“Yes, it is true [Stephen] Patrick has left the club. He and Wazito agreed to end their contract mutually,” a close source to the club told Goal on Wednesday.

“I cannot tell whether his contract was long enough to see him return to Wazito for the 2020/21 season but what I know is that he has indeed left.”

The Irish coach arrived at the same time as Augustine Otu, who had been signed from Petroleum Refining Company FC of Liberia after impressive trials with the Nairobi-based side.

Patrick’s arrival coincided with Wazito’s ability to air their matches on their sister Online Television station the Madgoat TV.

His exit comes two days after Hall left the club he had joined in November to take charge after Melis Medo was unceremoniously sacked.

Wazito became the first club to announce the exit of their head coach and the sacking of 11 players before the next campaign begins.

After struggling in the top tier, Wazito were lucky to remain there as they were 13th on the log when the Football Federation (FKF) ended the league in May due to the coronavirus restrictions.

As Hall departed, citing the need to spend time with the family in the UK, he was satisfied he and his technical team which Patrick was part of, did a good job since they were hired by the club.

“Together with my technical team, we worked really hard, the players did their part and together we managed to get some good results,” the former AFC coach stated earlier this week.

“Just before the league was stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unbeaten in almost ten matches and this shows the strides we had made as a team.

“As I depart, I want to thank the club management, the players, the other members of the technical bench, and everyone associated with the club, it was an honour to work with you. I wish the club all the best for the future, I believe I have put in a good foundation to steer the team forward.”

Among the players who have been released at Wazito include Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi, Paul Acquah, Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu, and Issifou Bourahana.