Wazito FC have been hurt by failure to take chances - Hall

The tactician states his forwards are struggling to score despite doing it well during training sessions

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall has stated his team is hurt by their failure to convert the scoring chances created.

The promoted side have struggled to get positive results consistently in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after getting promoted. The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions are currently placed in the 13th position with 15 points.

"It really concerns me because we are creating many chances but we are not converting them as we should and in some matches, it has hurt us really bad," Hall is quoted by the club's website.

"We spend a lot of time on finishing, but during the game, we don’t reproduce that. In training, we do it very well, the finishing is excellent and I now want my players to reproduce that during matches, I have full faith in them and I want them to be a little calmer and clinical in front of goal."

The tactician has also explained the situation of new striker Paul Mungai Kiongera who joined the team in January.

"I know Munga (Mungai) very well because I worked with him at . He is a very good striker but in terms of fitness, he is not at the same level as the rest of the group," Hall concluded.

"He is working very hard in training and we will keep giving him 15-20 minutes in our matches until he is fully ready, he will be good."

The next assignment for Wazito will be away against FC at Ruaraka Grounds.