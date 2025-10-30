How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Start time, full match card, TV & streaming links

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event returned in a huge festive fanfare last December, after a 16-year absence. It was received so well by the wrestling world that further shows aired in January, May, and July. We go once again on Saturday, November 1, and there’s still the pre-Christmas edition, which will include John Cena’s last ever fight, to look forward to on December 13. This upcoming SNME event also acts as a good WWE filler before Survivor Series: WarGames hits our screens at the end of November.

After recent stop-offs in New York, Texas, Florida, and Georgia, Saturday Night’s Main Event heads west for the first time since the show’s revival, with the Delta Center in Salt Lake City staging the canvas-crashing action on this occasion. The two feature bouts have been locked in, with belts on the line in both. CM Punk and Jey Uso clash for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship crown while Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship title against Drew McIntyre.

In regards the ladies of the ring, Stephanie Vaquer has been a sensation this year. She's made a seamless transition from WWE NXT to being a leading light in the WWE world. Her 40+ wins in 2025 have included memorable performances at WWE Evolution (July), WWE Wrestlepalooza (September), and WWE Crown (October). With Hall-of-Fame star Nikki Bella coming to Vaquer's rescue when she was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during a recent episode of Raw, it wouldn't come as a huge shock if it's a storyline that blossoms at SNME.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, including the event card, timings, and streaming links.

When is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI takes place on Saturday, November 1. It airs as follows around the globe (times are approx):

Country Show starts United States 8:00 pm ET United Kingdom 12:00 am GMT (Sunday) Australia 11:00 am AEST (Sunday) India 5:30 am IST (Sunday) Japan 9:00 am JST (Sunday) Mexico 6:00 pm CDMX

Where is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI being held?

The Delta Center is an indoor arena in Salt Lake City with a seated capacity of up to 20,000. Opened in 1991, the venue is the home of the NBA's Utah Jazz and the NHL's Utah Mammoth. Over the years, it has also hosted other sports teams, including the Utah Blaze of the Arena Football League and the Utah Starzz of the WNBA. During the 2002 Winter Olympics, the arena hosted the indoor skating competitions, and it is expected to host events during the forthcoming 2034 Games too.

This may be the first WWE hosted by the Delta Center, but the arena has held the following UFC events:

UFC Fight Night: Rodríguez vs. Cáceres (2016)

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. (2022)

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 (2023)

UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (2024)

🇺🇸 How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI in the US

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on NBC from 8.00 pm ET as a 2-hour special and simulstream on Peacock. You’ll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually).

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on NBC from 8.00 pm ET as a 2-hour special and simulstream on Peacock. You'll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually).

Another great streaming service that will let you watch the show live is fubo.

🌎 How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI on Youtube via livestream.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI from anywhere with a VPN

If WWE Saturday Night's Main Event isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

How to get WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI tickets

Demand for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI tickets is high, as it is for all WWE events, but seats are still available, with prices ranging from $50 - $267 on the official WWE site. While the official ticket portal is the safest way for fans to purchase WWE tickets, those eager to go to Utah may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets. Tickets are currently available for $70.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match card

Bout Fight WWE World Heavyweight Championship CM Punk vs Jey Uso Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre Women's Championship Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill Intercontinental Championship Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs Rusev

Main match storylines

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso

With Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins forced to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship title due to injuries sustained by his so-called ‘friends’ (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), CM Punk and Jey Uso will now clash for the vacant belt at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s redemption for CM Punk, as he beat Gunther. to take the belt and then lost it to Rollins within minutes, at SummerSlam back in August. Jey Uso won a Royal Rumble match at a recent Raw episode to seal his place in the title bout.

A year ago, Punk and Uso teamed together (along with the OG Bloodline) at WarGames to defeat Bronson Reed & The Bloodline; however, there’s been growing animosity between the pair because they’ve been vying to get ahead of each other in the pecking order to get a crack at various title belts.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE title on the line as he reignited his intense rivalry with Drew McIntyre. ‘The American Nightmare’ is desperate for a pick-me-up after a horrific October. He tasted defeat during a tag-team match against ‘The Vision’ alongside Randy Orton, then was left reeling by Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and to make matters worse, he also suffered a DQ loss to McIntyre on SmackDown after he hit the Scotsman with the belt. It’s amazing to think that Rhodes and McIntyre were tag team sidekicks and champions 15 years ago.

Tiffany Stratton vs.Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill go head-to-head in a match that could see a new Women's WWE Champion crowned. Stratton lost a chance at becoming Crown Jewel Champion against Stephanie Vaquer in Perth, Australia - now she has to defend her title. Jade Cargill made a shock return to wrestling action after her absence when she attacked Stratton following her win against Kiana James. The former AEW star posted an Instagram post with a cryptic caption saying 'Gold looks heavy on her, I'll carry it better.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev and Penta in a triple threat match. A number one contender match between Rusev and Penta was interrupted by the Los Americanos on Monday Night Raw. MNR manager Adam Pearce then confronted 'Dirty Dom', who was seen talking to Los Americanos just moments before, and told him that he'll now have to face both fighters to defend his title at Salt Lake City.