How to watch today's Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Salzburg and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the top spot in Group H hanging in the balance, RB Salzburg and Real Madrid are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in their final FIFA Club World Cup group stage fixture.

Both teams enter this decisive encounter at Lincoln Financial Field level on four points, meaning a win guarantees top billing in Group H. However, a defeat could spell disaster, with Al Hilal still in the hunt and facing a manageable test against Pachuca, either side could be staring at an early exit with anything less than a win.

Real Madrid, now finding their rhythm under Xabi Alonso, bounced back from a sluggish start by dispatching Pachuca 3–1 in Charlotte. Remarkably, they did it with ten men for over 80 minutes after an early red card to Raúl Asencio, who will now miss the upcoming clash through suspension. Despite that blow, Los Blancos looked composed and lethal, a warning sign for their next opponents.

On the other side, Salzburg were left scratching their heads after being held to a goalless draw by Al Hilal. Despite peppering Bono with 13 attempts, the Austrian side couldn't find a breakthrough in what turned out to be a frustrating stalemate. The memory of their Champions League drubbing at the hands of Madrid in January still lingers, and they'll be itching to rewrite the script in Philadelphia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Salzburg vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Salzburg and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Salzburg vs Real Madrid kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. H Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Salzburg and Real Madrid will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Salzburg team news

Salzburg's injury list continues to grow. Takumu Kawamura was ruled out for the rest of the competition after picking up a knee injury in training. He joins the likes of Alexander Schlager, Moussa Yeo, Nicolas Capaldo, and Karim Konate on the sidelines. The latter is edging closer to full fitness after tearing his ACL last November, but remains unavailable for this one.

Having drawn a blank against Al Hilal, Salzburg's attacking burden now falls squarely on Karim Onisiwo and Edmund Baidoo, who need to step up against a Madrid side that won't offer many chances.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are still missing Kylian Mbappe, who was sidelined with gastroenteritis and briefly hospitalized. Though he’s back in training, Alonso has opted to rest the Frenchman until the knockout rounds.

In more positive news for the Spanish side, Antonio Rudiger made his return from injury and could be thrown into the mix alongside Dean Huijsen, with Aurelien Tchouameni also a viable option at the back. That said, Madrid remain without Endrick, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SAL Last 2 matches RMA 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Real Madrid 5 - 1 Salzburg

Salzburg 0 - 1 Real Madrid 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links