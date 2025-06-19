How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras and Al Ahly both kicked off their Club World Cup campaigns with goalless stalemates, but it's the Brazilian outfit who head into Thursday's clash as the more fancied side to come out on top.

The Big Green held their own against a solid Porto team, and on another day, they'd have nicked it. Claudio Ramos was forced into a string of fine saves to deny them. Their pace on the break and relentless pressing had the Portuguese giants on the ropes more than once.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, will be ruing missed chances in their opener against Inter Miami. Despite dominating large spells and earning a penalty, they failed to make it count, partly thanks to a standout display from goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. That wastefulness could come back to haunt them against a step-up in opposition.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly SC kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. A MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly SC will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Adding to their woes, Figueiredo's season-ending injury and the absence of Bruno Rodrigues, still recovering from knee surgery, have thinned Palmeiras’ attacking ranks. Still, Estevão, soon to be Chelsea-bound, was electric in the first match, constantly threatening with his pace and guile. His movement was a nightmare for Porto’s backline—and it could be just as troublesome for Al Ahly.

Al Ahly SC team news

On the Egyptian side, injuries have left them stretched. With Reda Slim sidelined and both Mohamed Abdallah Ali and Samir Mohamed out of contention, their midfield lacks its usual bite. Manager Jose Riveiro will need to rely on depth and tactical flexibility to fill the gaps, especially against a high-calibre side like Palmeiras.

Expect Riveiro to stick with a pragmatic 4-2-3-1, designed to stay compact defensively while hitting on the counter. Ben Romdhane and Attia provide the steel in midfield, while wide men Trezeguet and Kouka offer width and service into the final third.

