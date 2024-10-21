How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoping to break their winless streak on their eighth attempt this Premier League season, Crystal Palace are set to face a Nottingham Forest side now without Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground on Monday evening.

The hosts displayed their defensive resilience two weekends ago at Stamford Bridge, standing firm against Chelsea's high-powered attack for nearly an hour. An upset looked possible when Chris Wood nudged in the opener, threatening to derail Chelsea's plans.

As for the visitors, they too have endured a dismal run, going without a win in their opening seven fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign. It's a stark contrast to Oliver Glasner's side that ended the previous season in spectacular form, earning 19 points from their final seven matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: Monday, October 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm BST Venue: The City Ground

The Premier League match will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham, United Kingdom on Monday, October 21, with kick-off slated at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Along with Nuno Espirito Santo serving a three-game touchline suspension, The hosts will also be without Morgan Gibbs-White, who faces an additional ban after admitting to improper conduct during the draw against Brighton. His suspension, however, may come at a convenient time as he is recovering from an ankle injury sustained against Chelsea.

James Ward-Prowse's red card at Stamford Bridge – the result of two yellow cards – has earned him a one-match suspension, meaning Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga are likely to be drafted into the starting lineup to replace the suspended duo.

On a positive note, first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels is expected to play despite pulling out of Belgium's squad, but Forest will be missing Ibrahim Sangare (thigh) and Danilo (ankle) for an extended period.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Elanga; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Miguel Defenders: Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis

Crystal Palace team news

The visitors, too, have their share of absentees for Monday's clash. Chadi Riad (knee), Chris Richards (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (toe), and Matheus Franca (groin) are all sidelined, while Matt Turner is ineligible to face his parent club.

However, Daniel Munoz has shaken off the adductor injury he suffered against Liverpool, and Adam Wharton has also been cleared to play after pulling out of England Under-21 duty with a similar issue.

Given their impressive showing against Liverpool two weeks ago, manager Oliver Glasner may stick with an unchanged starting eleven, with Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah, and Ismaila Sarr leading the attack, while Jean-Philippe Mateta remains an option from the bench.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Guehi, Chalobah, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Turner, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Chalobah Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton Forwards: Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 30/03/24 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 07/10/23 Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League 28/05/23 Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 12/11/22 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 20/07/19 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Club Friendly Games

Useful links