How to watch today's Morocco vs Bahrain World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This Thursday in Rabat, Morocco will square off against Bahrain in an international friendly that serves as a tune-up for both sides ahead of a busy stretch of fixtures.

The Atlas Lions enter the clash as one of Africa’s most dominant forces, and with good reason. They've been near flawless in World Cup qualifying, racking up seven wins from seven to sit a massive 11 points clear of their nearest challengers. Their latest triumph, a 2-0 victory over Zambia, extended their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions, during which they’ve posted six wins and a single draw while not conceding in their last four qualifiers. Simply put, Walid Regragui’s men have looked every bit the powerhouse many expected them to be.

For Bahrain, the story couldn't be more different. Their World Cup qualifying campaign fizzled out early, as they finished bottom of their group and saw their dreams of reaching the USA slip away. Since then, they've shifted their focus to rebuilding and experimenting in friendlies. There have been flashes of promise, a 2-1 win over Primorye and a 2-2 draw with Qatar, but their most recent outing, a 1-0 defeat to the UAE, showed there's still plenty of work to do.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Country TV channel / live stream United States (USA) N/A United Kingdom N/A UAE, Oman, Qatar and other Middle East countries beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SNRT Live Arryadia, beIN Sports, Al Aoula Sudan, Somalia, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports

The game will not be televised live In the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (USA).

In the Middle Eastern and African countries, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports have the broadcast rights to air the fixture live.

Morocco vs Bahrain kick-off time

The match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

The Moroccan side heads into this clash brimming with confidence, having triumphed in five of its last six outings. Their attack has been nothing short of electric, racking up an impressive 14 goals during that stretch, a clear sign that the team is clicking in the final third.

All eyes will be on star figures like Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Bilal El Khannouss, who are all tipped to feature. With that quartet in form, Morocco looks poised to keep its red-hot streak alive.

Bahrain team news

The Bahrain national team, under the guidance of Croatian tactician Dragan Talajic, is gearing up for a challenging pair of friendlies, first squaring off against Morocco on October 9 in Rabat, followed by a clash with Egypt three days later in Mohammedia.

Ahead of the journey, Talajic has bolstered his roster with the additions of Ahmed Dheyaa, Mohammed Hardan, and Ali Madan of Riffa Club, as the squad continues to sharpen its edge in preparation for the upcoming Arab Cup. Bahrain's campaign kicks off with a crucial qualifier against Djibouti on November 26 in Doha, a must-win encounter that would see them join Group D alongside Algeria, Iraq, and either Lebanon or Sudan.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MAR Last match BHR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 4 - 0 Bahrain 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

