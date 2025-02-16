How to watch today's Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League frontrunners Liverpool were forced to settle for a point in the final-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park in midweek, and they'll now turn their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to Anfield.

James Tarkowski delivered late heartbreak for Liverpool, netting a dramatic equalizer to snatch a draw for Everton in what was the last-ever clash between the two rivals at the historic venue. Despite that setback, Jurgen Klopp's men have stretched their lead at the Premier League summit to seven points.

That result followed a shocking 1-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle last weekend, as the Championship’s bottom-placed side stunned the Reds at Home Park. A Ryan Hardie penalty in the 53rd minute proved decisive, sealing a famous upset.

Meanwhile, Wolves head into this fixture brimming with confidence after a commanding 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Quick-fire strikes from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha in the opening half ensured a comfortable passage into the next round.

Vitor Pereira's men begin the weekend's action perched just two points above the relegation zone, having lifted themselves out of trouble with a crucial Midlands derby victory over Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET/2:00 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones saw red in the aftermath of the midweek derby, ruling him out of Liverpool's clash this weekend due to suspension. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has been labeled as "touch and go" by Arne Slot, casting doubt over his availability. The Reds will also be without Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton, both of whom remain sidelined.

Wolves team news

On the visitors’ side, Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen returned to light training on grass ahead of last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers, but he ultimately played no part in that fixture. Boubacar Traore has rejoined training following a bout of illness, yet his involvement this weekend remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan is another concern after sustaining a hamstring issue last week.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

