Europa League group stage draw: Date, TV channel, live stream, teams, seeding & rules

Everything you need to know about the Europa League group stage draw.

The 2023-24 Europa League group stage is fast approaching and teams will soon know who they are going to face at that stage of the competition.

Teams such as Liverpool, West Ham, Roma and Marseille will all be battling it out for a chance to get their hands on the famous trophy - and with it, a place in next season's Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Europa League group stage draw, including when it is, how to watch it live, teams' seeding, and more.

When is the 2023-24 Europa League group stage draw?

What: Europa League group stage draw Date: September 1, 2023 Time: 12 noon BST / 7am ET Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

The 2023-24 Europa League group stage draw will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 7am ET in the U.S. and 12 noon BST in the UK. The Europa Conference League draw will follow the Europa League draw - find out more here.

Like the Champions League group stage draw which takes place the day before, the Europa League group stage draw is being staged at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How to watch & stream the Europa League group stage draw

UEFA's official website, uefa.com, will be streaming the Europa League group stage draw live. You can access the stream here.

Official broadcast partners usually show the draw live on their respective TV channels too.

In the UK, TNT has the rights to Europa League games and Paramount+ has the rights in the U.S., with games also shown on the CBS Golazo network.

Which teams are in the 2023-24 Europa League group stage?

Thirty-two teams will compete in the Europa League group stage. They are divided into eight groups of four teams.

For the draw, teams are divided into four pots of eight teams according to their UEFA club coefficient. Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn together in the same group.

The below seeding pots are incomplete as qualification remains ongoing. Full seeding break down will be updated here ahead of the draw.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 West Ham Real Betis Sturm Graz**** TSC Liverpool Marseille** Toulouse**** Servette Roma Brighton** TBC TBC Villarreal Freiburg*** TBC TBC Bayer Leverkusen TBC TBC TBC Atalanta TBC TBC TBC Sporting* TBC TBC TBC Rennes* TBC TBC TBC

*May end up in Pot 2

**May end up in Pot 3

***May end up in Pot 3 or Pot 4

****May end up in Pot 4

When does the 2023-24 Europa League group stage start?

Group stage matches in the Europa League are scheduled to start on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

There are six matchdays, with the final group games being played on December 14, 2023.

You can see all the group stage dates below.

Matchday Dates Matchday 1 September 21 Matchday 2 October 5 Matchday 3 October 26 Matchday 4 November 9 Matchday 5 November 30 Matchday 6 December 14

Where to watch the Europa League matches on TV & stream live online

Country Broadcaster U.S. Paramount+ UK TNT Sports

Europa League games can be watched live and streamed on Paramount+ in the United States. Check out the upcoming live Europa League games to watch here.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports broadcasts Europa League games and you can see which upcoming games can be watched live on TV here.

