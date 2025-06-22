How to watch today's Juventus vs Wydad AC FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Wydad Casablanca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are in pole position to advance from Group G and could punch their ticket to the Club World Cup knockout stage with a win over Wydad AC on Sunday.

The Italian giants come into the clash riding high after a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Al-Ain in their tournament opener, a result that extended their winning streak to three matches. That kind of form makes them clear favourites heading into this one.

Wydad Casablanca, on the other hand, saw their impressive 14-match unbeaten run snapped by Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat, and the challenges keep piling up for the Moroccan outfit. Facing a red-hot Juventus side next is hardly the ideal bounce-back scenario.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Wydad Casablanca will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Juventus vs Wydad Casablanca kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. G Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Wydad Casablanca will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

After such a ruthless display against Al-Ain, there's little reason for Juventus to tinker with their setup. The attacking trio of Francisco Conceicao, Randal Kolo Muani, and Kenan Yildiz stole the show and will likely lead the line once again.

Wydad Casablanca team news

As for Wydad, while their squad lacks depth at this level, they don't have any new injury worries or suspensions, so manager Adil Ramzi is expected to stick with the same starting XI that faced City.

