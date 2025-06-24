How to watch today's ES Tunis vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Esperance and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to wrap up their Club World Cup group campaign on Tuesday with a crucial showdown against ES Tunis in Philadelphia.

Tunis kicked off their Club World Cup journey with a 2-0 loss to Flamengo on June 17, but they bounced back with grit and determination, edging past LAFC 1-0 in their second outing.

That result leaves the Red and Yellows third in Group D with three points, locked with Chelsea. However, only a win against the Premier League giants on Tuesday will do if they hope to reach the last 16, as Chelsea hold the advantage on goal difference.

The Blues solidly started their campaign, brushing aside LAFC 2-0. They followed that up with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Flamengo, a result that now puts them in must-win territory. Manager Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong lineup to avoid the embarrassment of a group-stage exit.

Esperance vs Chelsea kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. D Lincoln Financial Field

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Esperance and Chelsea will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Team news & squads

Esperance team news

As for ES Tunis, they're expected to stick with the same XI that earned three points against LAFC.

Veteran forward Youcef Belaili remains their chief creative spark and will again feature in attack alongside Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Pacey winger Elias Mokwana will offer a threat out wide, while centre-back Yassine Meriah anchors a backline that will be aiming to keep Chelsea quiet in this high-stakes clash.

Chelsea team news

With no new injuries in the squad, Maresca has a full complement of players to choose from, apart from Nicolas Jackson, who will serve a suspension after seeing red against Flamengo. If Chelsea progress, the Senegalese forward will be available for the knockout stage.

In his absence, Liam Delap is likely to lead the line. The youngster made a promising debut against LAFC, teeing up Enzo Fernandez for the second goal, but was largely anonymous in the Flamengo defeat.

A shaky outing from Malo Gusto could see Reece James return to his natural right-back position, which might open the door for either Romeo Lavia or Andrey Santos to slot into central midfield.

Fans tuning in from West London will be eager to see more of new recruits Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr, although given the high stakes, both may have to settle for substitute appearances.

Discipline will be key for Maresca's men: Delap, James, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, and Tosin Adarabioyo are all walking a disciplinary tightrope and will be banned for the next round if they pick up another yellow.

