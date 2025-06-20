How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich aim to book their ticket to the Club World Cup round of 16 on Friday as they lock horns with Boca Juniors at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Bundesliga giants come into the clash riding high after dismantling Auckland City 10-0 in their opener, a win that puts them firmly in control of Group A. Boca, meanwhile, sit third following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Benfica, where they let a two-goal cushion slip. Vincent Kompany's side are on a red-hot run, eight games unbeaten, 26 goals scored, and five clean sheets from their last six outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern and Boca will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. C Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Bayern Munich team news

Despite the ten-goal demolition in Ohio, Harry Kane didn't get on the scoresheet, and he'll be keen to make his mark in Miami. With the game wrapped up early, Kompany handed valuable minutes to promising talents like Lennart Karl and Adam Aznou, while Jamal Musiala returned from injury with a hat-trick off the bench.

Bayern’s backline remains without Kim Min-jae, Hiroki Ito, and Alphonso Davies, but Dayot Upamecano, now back fit, got some game time under his belt and could be in line to start, possibly alongside Jonathan Tah, who debuted in the last match.

Boca Juniors team news

As for Boca, they'll be without Nicolas Figal and Ander Herrera, both suspended after being sent off against Benfica, Herrera's red coming after he’d already been subbed. There's hope, though, that Edinson Cavani might feature after missing the opening match with a hamstring concern, with manager Miguel Ángel Russo optimistic about the veteran striker's availability.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCB Last match BOC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Boca Juniors 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

