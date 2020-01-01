Wamalwa and Ochieng among those suspended for KPL weekend

Four players are set to miss the action as the top-tier makes a return following an FKF Shield break

Four players are set to miss Kenyan Premier League ( ) matchday 19 which is set to be played this weekend.

Top on the list is prodigy Geoffrey Ochieng who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards. The left-back has been key for K'Ogallo after Shafik Batambuze was injured, but will now miss the game against .

Article continues below

' top striker Oscar Wamalwa will also watch from the terraces as his side play on Sunday. The striker has been in good form for the Soldiers. However, his coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes the KPL has made a mistake in suspending the player.

"From our records, Wamalwa has received four yellow cards and not as stipulated by KPL. I have left the management to handle that and correct the mistake, I hope it will be sorted before Sunday's game," the coach told Goal on Monday.

Second-placed Kakamega will play without the services of Festus Okiring' for the aforementioned reason while Ian Karani of will not play Zoo FC owing to his red card from the last match against .