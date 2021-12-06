Fred was the unlikely hero for Manchester United in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in interim charge of the club as they edged out Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford, and Diogo Dalot says the Brazilian midfielder has become the Red Devils’ “underdog”.

The 28-year-old ahs been the subject of criticism after arriving in English football back in the summer of 2018 with a hefty price tag.

Questions have been asked of Fred’s ability to deliver, but his recent displays have caught the eye and Dalot says he will not be fazed by the opinions of others.

What has been said?

After seeing Fred net the match-winner against Palace, Dalot told United’s official website: “He's the underdog. Everybody can criticise him but he keeps his head clear and goes on the pitch, every game he gives everything that he has, and that's what this club is about.

“Even if you lose the ball or miss a shot on goal, you're always going to try the next one and you're always going to fight for the team and that's what we want. Players like that are what we want.”

Is Dalot in a similar situation?

While Fred continues to win over his doubters, the same can be said for Portuguese full-back Dalot.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan and a three-year association with United appeared destined to end during the last transfer window.

The 22-year-old had however offered enough in Italy to convince the Red Devils of his worth and he has now edged ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order after earning starting places under caretaker coach Michael Carrick and new boss Rangnick.

Dalot said: “It's what I'm here for. ”It’s not easy when you're outside [the starting XI] and you don't play as much, but it's our job to keep ready and I think I was doing a fantastic job outside the pitch being ready.'

“When the opportunity comes, I now feel I need to keep going and give everything when I'm on the pitch too.”

United will be back in action on Wednesday when completing their Champions League group stage fixtures against Young Boys, with a place in the last-16 already secured.

