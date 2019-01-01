Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks draw in a six-goal thriller

Western Stima defeated Posta Rangers while Bandari and Mathare United fired blanks to hand Gor Mahia title

have moved to fourth place on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table after defeating Kakamega 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Andrew Waiswa's double ensured the Sugar Millers leapfrogged Kakamega Homeboyz on table, while Maxwell Ravel scored the consolation goal for Homeboyz.

At Sudi Stadium, were beaten 1-0 by the visiting side. Kennedy Owino scored from the penalty spot to hand the Bankers the win, which saw them move to the eighth position with 43 points.

KCB managed the win despite being reduced to 10 men after Brian Ochieng was sent off in the first half. Godfrey Oduor was forced to make an early change for Nzoia Sugar when the first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Katasi was injured early on.

At Afraha Stadium, came from behind to draw 3-3 with .

Elvis Nandwa scored the first goal for the Soldiers in the fourth minute after Oscar Wamalwa's defence-slitting cross. Barely two minutes passed before Sharks scored an equaliser through Harrison Mwendwa.

Churchill Muloma scored the second one for Ulinzi Stars in the 21st minute with a long-range effort and Boniface Onyango added the third in the 26th minute after the visitors failed to clear their area quickly.

Julius Masaba reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute before adding the equaliser two minutes later to stun Ulinzi Stars.

Meanwhile, at Kasarani, and drew 0-0 to hand the title. Had the Dockers won this particular tie they could have pushed K'Ogalo's coronation to a later date.

Finally, Posta stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at Moi Stadium to . This is a huge reprieve for Western Stima, who have managed just two wins in the last 19 games.