Trucha: AFC Leopards accept coach's resignation after threats to his life

The tactician leaves just after overseeing a game with claims of hostility from unnamed Ingwe members being the primary reason

Football Federation Premier League side AFC have confirmed the departure of head coach Tomas Trucha.

As Goal had reported, the Czech has left after threats were directed on his agent and the tactician is leaving with a 100% record at Ingwe having guided them to a 2-1 opening win against .

“Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha’s resignation as head coach, effective immediately,” AFC Leopards’ statement from the National Executive Committee read.

More teams

“This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters. This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club.

“True, AFC Leopards’ supporters hold themselves to the highest standard and put the club’s and public before all else. At this time, the remaining technical bench shall take charge as we consider a replacement.

“On behalf of the management, we thank Trucha for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Earlier, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda had praised the former Township Rollers coach saying he is at the same level with top European coaches and admitted the threats were doing the club a great disservice.

“This is a top-notch coach with the same qualifications as [Jose] Mourinho, [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp,” Shikanda said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“The coach is here to help us. The salary we are giving him is not commensurate with his qualifications or what he is giving.”

“But now what they have decided is to stabilise the team and make sure that he does not operate peacefully. I do not know what they want. The coach is definitely not happy with what is happening.

Article continues below

“The same people were saying he does not have papers and that he is just a tourist. But when they saw his credentials they went silent.

“If I invite you to a place and people start threatening will you be comfortable in that place? There are a lot of threats on our coach and his agent and the people who are bringing all these threats are also agents.”

Anthony Kimani will take over the mantle yet again as an interim head coach and will be assisted by the club’s legend Tom Juma.