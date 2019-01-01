Tom Juma: AFC Leopards were prepared to floor Western Stima

Ingwe needed second-half goals to sink their bogey side at the Machakos Stadium

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says his team was confident of getting maximum points against on Saturday.

Wesley Kemboi gave the Kisumu-based side a lead, against the run of play, but Ingwe replied in the second half courtesy of Vincent Oburu and Marcel Kaheza.

Juma says they went into the match with confidence and were targeting maximum points.

“Yes, Stima has been a hard nut to crack of late but we knew we could not afford to slip up. It was unfortunate that we did not get three or so goals in the first half because we created many chances.

“We did better after the break and the best thing is that we managed to win the game, we had a feeling that we will get maximum points,” Juma told Goal.

Article continues below

Juma says the second leg has to be better to help the team finish the season in a respectable position.

“We are working round the clock to avoid being complacency in the second leg, we know we are not in a good position meaning we have to double our effort.”

Ingwe is currently 13th on the log with 19 points