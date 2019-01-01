Tom Juma: AFC Leopards to build season on FKF Shield Cup win

Ingwe progressed to the round of 16 of the knockout competition after seeing off Transfoc at the Bukhungu Stadium

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has welcomed the team's 4-0 win against Transfoc in the FKF saying it is just what the team needs.

Goals from Marcel Kaheza, Vincent Oburu, Brian Marita and Isaac Oduro were all the 2017 champions needed to book their place in the round of sixteen.

Juma remains confident that the team will post better results in the second leg of the league after a poor first one.

"It was an assured performance by the players, Transfoc was not an easy side as perceived by many. The win is important to us because it gives us the confidence we need and that is what we need at this point.

"We want to do better in the second leg of the league, with this kind of display I am sure we will be better."

AFC Leopards will take on in their final first leg match next weekend.