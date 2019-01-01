Steven Polack arrives in Kenya to take charge of Gor Mahia

The Englishman landed in Kenya on Wednesday and has already met with the playing unit as he awaits to be unveiled as the club's new coach

Steven Polack has arrived in to take charge of champions .

The former coach landed in the country on Wednesday and will be unveiled in the next 48 hours.

“We are in the process of unveiling the coach,” a Gor Mahia official, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The coach has just arrived and we want him to meet the players first before we can do the unveiling but one thing I am sure; the unveiling will be done in the next 48 hours.”

The 58-year old coach will fill the gap left by Hassan Oktay, who left the club after just one season in charge.

Polack recently coached Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, and has also had stints at Berekum .

Article continues below

The former RoPS and FC Turku defender has also coached a number of Finish clubs, which include Inter Kutu, FC ESpoo, FC KooTeePee, AC Oulu and KPV.

Polack will be Gor Mahia's third manager in just under three years, as Dylan Kerr came, won the Kenyan Premier League ( ), and left as did Oktay.

The Green Army are now preparing to face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in the Caf preliminary round in Bujumbura on August 11, before the return showdown on August 23.