Sony Sugar custodian John Waw set to face the knife in a knee operation

Waw has been out of action since the start of the season after he picked an injury during the pre-season. The former Chemelil Sugar custodian, who joined Sony Sugar in the second leg of the 2018 season, is nursing second and third-grade meniscus tear according to the lab result in possession of Goal.

The extent of the injury was confirmed by an MRI scan performed in Kisumu a few days ago. “He will be operated on Thursday (morning) and it's only after that, we can be able to tell for how long he will be out,” a physician at the Ladnam hospital in Nairobi told Goal.com.



According to the medical report, the MRI results revealed ‘swelling and meniscus tear’ on the knee. Efforts to reach the custodian bore no fruit, but a ‘friend’, who picked his phone, confirmed that the player is indeed in Nairobi for ‘a routine medical checkup’.



“He (Waw) can’t talk at the moment but he is currently in Nairobi for a routine medical checkup. I will pass the message if you have anything,” said a lady, who identified herself as a friend.



But according to the hospital staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, if the surgery is successful, the player will be discharged on Friday. “It is a very minor operation and we are expected to discharge him by Friday if all goes well.”