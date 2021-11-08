'Sofapaka win over AFC Leopards in FKF Premier League not satisfying" - Odhiambo

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has revealed he is not satisfied with his charges despite a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards in Sunday's Football Kenya Federation assignment.



Joseph Waithera scored the lone goal to hand Batoto ba Mungu maximum points at the expense of Ingwe who have now lost four league matches in a row.



The Harambee Stars assistant coach has lauded the scorer for his improvement and is looking forward to having injured players returning to action after the international break.

Waithera has to work harder

"We have been creating chances in past matches but we have not been utilizing them," Odhiambo told Goal.



"Even on Sunday, we had many chances but we only took one, I cannot say it is satisfying.



"More work needs to be done meaning we will still work on it in training to stand a chance of getting two or more goals in our next match.



"Waithera is a good player, and we talked with him, it was just a matter of time before he starts to perform. However, he still has a long way to go but he needs to work harder. For him to reach the top, he has to double his effort. Not only Waithera, but all the other players at large.



"The international break is welcome to us because it gives a chance to those injured to recover and by the time we play our next game [against Talanta], all my players will be fit and available."

Wundanyi has been good for us

The tactician also explained why his players enjoy playing at the Wundanyi facility as opposed to some pitches in Nairobi.



"The surface at Wundanyi Stadium is good for us and it allows my players to express themselves well," Odhiambo continued.



"Our two wins [against Nairobi City Stars and Leopards] have come from the venue. It is a good hunting ground for us and we hope to get more wins here.



"For the fans, we are asking for support, we will continue giving our best to win matches. We will not let you down."



Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed 10th on the table with seven points, three more than Ingwe who are 15th.