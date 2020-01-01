'Sofapaka FC are still hunting for one more transfer' - Kalekwa

The Congolese businessman hopes Batoto ba Mungu are ready to challenge for the league title next season

FC president Elly Kalekwa has hinted the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions are still in the market for one more player before concluding their business.

The 2009 league winners have so far signed eight players in the current transfer window - Lawrence Juma from , former defender Michael Kibwage, veteran striker Paul Kiongera, Former APR Rwanda captain Isaac Mitima, Nigerian Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Roy Okal, and Kevin Omondi.

"We have done most of the business in the current transfer window and we are almost there," Kalekwa told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"But we are in the market for one more player; a defensive midfielder to help balance our team. Once we manage to get him, we will be done.

"Of course we have identified our target and we are negotiating, hoping to bring him on board. But if it does not happen, I think we can still do with what we have."

But is the team now ready to challenge for the Kenyan KPL title?

"I hope we are ready, it is the reason why we have signed quality players," Kalekwa continued.

"However, sometimes you might do everything thinking you are ready then when the season starts, we see different things. So we just pray to God to help us realize our targets."

Kalekwa's sentiments come a few hours after AFC legend Charles Okwemba stated there are no guarantees the Nairobi-based's signings will perform well after making what seem like good signings.

"Sofapaka have made good signings, interesting ones for that matter," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"But, it will not be a guarantee that they will hit the ground running instantly, or whether they will challenge for top honours. Sometimes football is unpredictable and you may think you are predictable but end up struggling.

Article continues below

"Having stars does not guarantee immediate success.

"However, to be honest, they have done well in the transfer window."

The 2008 National Super League (NSL) champions will be up against Gor Mahia on December 9 and it would be an opportunity for them to halt what has become a poor record against the champions.