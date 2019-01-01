Sofapaka coach John Baraza: Gor Mahia will drop points in KPL title race

Batoto ba Mungu coach remains confident that they are still in the title race despite having played more games than K'Ogalo

head coach John Baraza says his team will not give defending champions an easy walk to the title.

Batoto ba Mungu and the Kenyan champions are joint top on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with 45 points despite the latter having played four matches less.

Baraza admits his team has dropped many points unnecessarily owing to the many draws recorded in recent weeks, but that does not mean they are out of the race for the title.

“Our eyes are still so much focused on the prize that is the league title. To be honest, I have not been happy with the points dropped because of the many draws we have registered, but that does not mean we are handing Gor Mahia the title,” Baraza told Goal in an interview.

“Yes, we have played more games than them (Gor Mahia) but that does not mean they will not slip up. This is football, and sometimes things do happen, as they say, a bird in hand is better than two in the bush.”

The former international says the team has to treat each remaining game as a final if they are to wrestle the crown from Gor Mahia.

“We must remain focused, keep our heads high and avoid giving away points. We have about 11 matches to conclude the season and all we want now is to treat the matches as a final, we have to fight and keep fighting for the maximum points because that is the only way to remain in the hunt for the title.

“I have a feeling that Gor Mahia will drop points, I have been in this game for long and know exactly what to expect in such a situation, we want to do our part by winning the remaining matches and wait and see what happens to Gor Mahia.”

Gor Mahia returned to KPL action after their Caf Confederation Cup sojourn and were held to a 1-1 draw by Kakamega on Friday.

On Sunday, Gor Mahia will take on in Kisumu while Sofapaka will be facing a tricky side at Awendo Green Stadium.