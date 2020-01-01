Shilwatso: Harambee Starlets forward signs three-year deal with EDF Logrono

The move is the latest by a Kenya women's international since a stellar Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup performance in 2019

Harambee Starlets playmaker Cynthia Shilwatso has signed a three-year deal with Spanish top-flight side EDF Logrono.

The Starlet joins the European team from the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) heavyweights Vihiga Queens.

Shilwatso’s move to Europe is one of the latest of a Starlets player since they won a regional trophy last year.

The forward had agreed to sign with the Spanish side earlier but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not possible for her to link up with her new teammates.

“It has been a long wait since January and with the pandemic stalling everything, the anxiety was really getting to me,” Shilwatso is quoted by Nations Sports as saying of the move.

“But I'm happy now and my only objective now is to focus on doing my best and understanding myself as a professional on an international stage.”

Shilwatso, in an earlier interview, had welcomed her expected move then, which she said was opening a rare door for Kenyan stars.

“The chance to play in Europe doesn't happen often especially to a Kenyan player like me,” she said.

Former coach Alex Alumirah revealed excitement following Shilwatso’s move.

“As a coach, I always strive to do my part effectively, but the success of any player is highly dependent on themselves,” Alumirah said.

“We engage in lots of one on one discussions with them to know how best they can be helped to succeed. And honestly, that's what makes players from Vihiga Queens outstanding.

“There is no better satisfaction than seeing players that I have taught, mentored and grown with, showcase their skills to the outside world.”

Shilwatso’s teammate Elizabeth Katungwa joined IF Dalhem of a few days ago and it meant she linked up with compatriots Christine Nafula and Mary Kinuthia in the team.

Other Harambee Starlets who have already secured themselves new teams include Corazon Aquino, who joined Atletico Ourense of , Esse Akida who is currently turning out for in and Annette Kundu, who recently signed for Lakatamia FC in Cyprus

Shilwatso made her debut at senior level during the 2018 qualification.

The Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup success in in 2019 propelled Shilwatso and her teammates to the international limelight as they lifted their maiden title.