Shilwatso: Harambee Starlets player hopeful even though transfer to Spanish side stalls

The Vihiga United player remains confident he will still play in Europe after his trip to Spain was cut short by the Covid-19 virus

Harambee Starlets player Cynthia Shilwatso is still hopeful of completing her dream move to Europe despite the move being delayed by the coronavirus effect.

Although the Starlets midfielder has already signed a three-year deal with Spanish top-tier side EDF Logrono, her transfer has been delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

And just like other sporting events in the world, all football leagues in including and Primera Iberdrola have been indefinitely suspended as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly virus.

And it is because of this global crisis the Vihiga Queens star has been forced to shelve her travel plans.

Shilwatso was still in the process of applying for her visa when she got a communication from the Spanish club last week advising her to suspend her travel arrangements.

“The chance to play in Europe doesn't happen often especially to a Kenyan player like me. But right now the world is facing a huge challenge with coronavirus," Shilwatso is quoted by Standard Sports.

“The good thing is I have already signed a contract with them, so there is nothing to worry about. As for now, our health is more important than other issues. Let's focus on keeping safe and pray for those battling with the virus.”

Just like other athletes in the world, the pandemic has prevented her from a normal training regime following the government's directive to ban public gatherings.

“It's a bit tricky to train on my own because most of the clubs around have suspended their training seasons. But I'm working out individually and keeping fit through gym work.

“What matters now is our lives. We must play a role in ensuring that the world overcomes this pandemic. So, to my fellow Kenyans, let's continue staying safe by keeping the simple rules; washing hands, staying indoors and keeping social distance.”

Shilwatso is among the five Harambee Starlets players who put on the global map with either their confirmed deals or impending moves to Europe after an impressive season with the national team last year.