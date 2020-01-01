Shichenje back, Nabwire still out for AFC Leopards

The 13-time league champions are in a good shape ahead of their league assignment away to struggling Sugar Millers

AFC are set to welcome Collins Shichenje in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Sugar on Saturday.

The defender missed the 2-1 win last weekend when they played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. However, the 13-time champions will still be without Marvin Nabwire who is nursing a knock on his knee.

"Shichenje is doing good, he has made a return to the team and has been sharp in training," Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma told Goal on Friday.

"For Nabwire, this match comes too soon for him; he has a minor injury on his knee. Actually, we are just taking a precaution but I hope he will be back for our next game. It depends on the way he responds to medication as well as the doctor's report."

Chemelil Sugar suffered a 6-0 loss when they played Kakamega last Sunday in the KPL game. Despite Ingwe coming into Saturday's match as favourites, the former midfielder states it will not be an easy game.

"Yes [Chemelil] lost against Homeboyz but it does not mean it will be an easy game. They have analyzed the match and tried to rectify the mistakes made. Lest we forget, this is the same team that drew with Sofapaka and beat Posta .

"We will not underrate them, we will give our best hoping to win; if we manage to get maximum points, we will be thankful," Juma concluded.

Ingwe won the first leg 4-0.