Antonio Rudiger likely terrified Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti when he pretended to pull a hamstring after scoring in training.

Rudiger rifled shot into top corner

Immediately clutched back of leg

Then started to dance

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back, called a "warrior" by Ancelotti, pranked his team by feigning a nasty injury before breaking into dance to the delight of his teammates and coaching staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rudiger has always been an outgoing character, and his latest antics are just about what should be expected from him. He's more than just a fun presence, though, as he's made 10 starts in all competitions after joining from Chelsea over the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's defence, equipped with a fully fit Rudiger, play against Celtic on Wednesday in the Champions League.