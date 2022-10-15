Ancelotti reveals 'warrior' Rudiger is fit for El Clasico despite having 20 stitches on horror head injury

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has deemed Antonio Rudiger fit despite a nasty head injury that required 20 stitches.

Real Madrid host Barcelona this week

Winner will go top of La Liga

Rudiger's fitness has been in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender injured his head while netting a last-gasp equaliser in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk. The resulting gash required 20 stitches and consequently, the German was at risk of missing El Clasico, but looks to be available.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the clash, Ancelotti explained: "Rudiger is a warrior. If you look at him, he is so excited and looking forward to Sunday's game.

“Rudiger has trained with the mask, but he is fine. He is only wearing it so the wound does not open again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having played in every league game so far for Madrid since leaving Chelsea in the summer, 'warrior' Rudiger will no doubt be desperate to play in his first Clasico having now been deemed fit.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti will have to decide on whether or not he trusts Rudiger to start such a big game with a spot at the top of the table at risk when they face Barca at the Bernabeu.