Real Kashmir sign Afghan international Haroon Amiri

The defender moves from Gokulam Kerala FC...

Zohib Islam Amiri or more popularly known as Haroon Fakhruddin Amiri has joined FC, Goal can confirm.

In the previous season he was plying his trade for FC. He made 12 appearances for the Malabarians in a season that was curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He is a familiar name in the Indian football circuit as he has had several stints in this country both in ISL ( ) and I-League.

In 2011, he set foot in to play Mumbai FC. He soon established himself as one of the linchpins in defence and at the end of the campaign, he was awarded FPAI's (Football Player's Association of ) Fan's Player of the Season.

He went on to join Dempo SC in the following season and made 16 appearances for the Goan outfit. Meanwhile, he went out on loan to join in ISL. This was followed by stints with DSK Shivajians and .

Amiri has 48 international caps, and he even led Afghanistan to a 2-0 win in the SAFF Cup against India in 2013.

Amiri also led the squad in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup in the Maldives. On May 22, he scored the first goal of the game with a header in Afghanistan's 3–1 victory over Turkmenistan in the tournament.