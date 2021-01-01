Liverpool move for Pulisic could be ‘ideal’ says USMNT legend Friedel who talks up Reds’ links to Hoppe

The United States international, who has not figured as often as he would have liked at Chelsea of late, has seen a summer switch to Anfield mooted

Christian Pulisic, who has been struggling to earn a regular role at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, has been told by USMNT legend Brad Friedel that a move to Liverpool this summer could be “ideal”.

Questions are being asked of the 22-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge as form and fitness issues have restricted him to just 10 Premier League starts this season.

He faces fierce competition for places from Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, which has led to suggestions that a switch to Merseyside could be made in the next transfer window.

What has been said?

Former United States international goalkeeper Friedel, who had a spell at Anfield during his own playing days, told CardsChat on the speculation surrounding his fellow countryman: “I think Liverpool’s system is a good one for Christian, without a doubt.

“He’s very quick, his first steps are quick and even when he gets going, he’s very quick. The pressing style that Jurgen Klopp likes to play under, then the quick counter-attack and the runs through the lines, I think he would be able to perform very well in that system.

“Again, I have no idea if that’s a player that they’re looking at, but that type of system would be ideal for someone like Christian.”

Friedel added: “Pulisic has the potential to be the most successful American player in mainland Europe but it is still relatively early days with a new head coach at Chelsea who I hope he can do well under.

“At the beginning of the season, he was unplayable at times and doing really, really well. Let’s just see how it goes for the US. He is our best attacking player, and we’ve got a few of them. We need him to stay injury free, that’s for sure.”

Are any other Americans linked with Liverpool?

Pulisic may not be the only American star that Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for record-setting Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

The 20-year-old forward is heading towards relegation from the Bundesliga this season, but has made history as the first man from his country to hit a hat-trick in the German top-flight.

Quizzed on whether his potential could be a useful asset for the reigning Premier League champions, Friedel said: “Time will tell if Liverpool target Matthew Hoppe has the quality to make it at Liverpool.

“I think, with a signing like that, it depends on the amount of money you’re paying and the wage that you’re paying.

“I’ve not studied Hoppe like they would have studied him, that’s for sure. If Klopp thinks he would be a good addition, then that would be the only approval that he would need.”

