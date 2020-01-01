Posta Rangers were punished by KCB for poor start - Omollo

The tactician states his team could not match their opponents especially in the first half

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes his team was punished for a poor start against in the Kenyan Premier League ( on Saturday.

Having lost the last meeting between the teams 5-1, the Mailmen came into the game targeting vengeance.

However, it was not to be as a brace from Enock Agwanda and Michael Mutinda helped the Bankers to a 3-1 win, with Ezekiel Okare getting a consolation for the hosts.

"We did not start the game well especially in the first half, we were poor," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"It was a struggle to get in good areas and even when we created a chance we did not take it. In the end, they punished us and managed to go home with three points."

The former international explains why he is not disappointed despite falling to the hosts.

"KCB are a good team with experienced players who know what to do. I am not disappointed considering the way we played especially in the second half," Omollo added.

"We now have to focus on our next game against hoping to bounce back."

The Mailmen are currently on 29 points and in 10th place on the table.