How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers will happen on November 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The 76ers average 120.5 points per game, while the Pistons average 118.5. Detroit has 47.9 rebounds per game against Philadelphia's 43.9, while assists are nearly similar at 26.2 for the Pistons and 26.3 for the Sixers.

Detroit's defensive average of 10.4 steals per game is significantly greater than Philadelphia's 6.9. The Pistons have 6.1 blocks per game compared to the 76ers' 6.9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet in an epic NBA game on November 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Detroit Pistons team news

Javonte Green is shooting 35.3% from the field and averaging 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Jaden Ivey shoots efficiently at 46.0% and averages 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Caris LeVert has an outstanding 49.1% shooting accuracy while averaging 9.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Stewart Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Ausar Thompson Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey has been shooting 45.8% from the field and 88.0% from the free-throw line while averaging 32.1 points per game.

Andre Drummond averages 8.6 rebounds per game, comprising 5.7 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Adem Bona averages 1.73 blocks per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Paul George Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Johni Broome Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

Based on their last five head-to-head encounters, the Detroit Pistons have had the better hand against the Philadelphia 76ers, taking three of those games, with the most recent one on November 10, 2025, by a tight 111-108 margin.

The Pistons have won several double-digit games due to their continuous scoring, including their 125-112 triumph in February 2025. However, as demonstrated by the 76ers' 120-102 victory in April 2024, the 76ers may react forcefully.

This game might be another close one, with the Pistons trying to hold onto their advantage and the 76ers seeking revenge, given how close their previous encounters have been.

Date Results Nov 10, 2025 Pistons 111-108 76ers Feb 08 2025 Pistons 125-112 76ers Dec 01, 2024 76ers 111-96 Pistons Oct 31, 2024 Pistons 105-95 76ers Apr 10, 2024 76ers 120-102 Pistons

More NBA news and coverage